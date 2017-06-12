Van Morrison Joins Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Fest

'Astral Weeks' singer added to lineup that features Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real at Hersheypark Stadium show Van Morrison will join Willie Nelson's traveling Outlaw Music Festival when the all-star trek stops at Pennsylvania's Hersheypark Stadium in September. The Astral Weeks singer fills out a lineup that also includes Nelson, the Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Particle Kid.

