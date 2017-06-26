Travel ban hangs over Scranton's World Refugee Day celebration
TRISTA CARPENTER / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER From left, Ellen Saporito and Grazia Saporito, both of Avoca, Jack White of Scranton and Ushu Mukelo of Congo discuss their heritage and ancestry during World Refugee Day at Nay Aug Park in Scranton on Sunday. TRISTA CARPENTER / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Anas Allouz of Syria, left, and Moustafa Almeky of Egypt perform a Syrian dance at World Refugee Day.
