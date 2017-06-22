Town Hall Meeting: Protests And Points In Favor
Some folks at the town hall meeting say Mayor Bill Courtright answered most of the unanswered questions. Others say the mayor stumbled badly, especially when he tried to explain why it took 50 lawyers and $3.1 million to make the sale happen.
