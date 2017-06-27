Time Warp: 'Tattoo the Earth' tour fe...

Time Warp: 'Tattoo the Earth' tour featuring Slipknot and Slayer leaves its mark on the mountain

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

Times-Tribune File Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser rocks the Montage Mountain Performing Arts Center during the "Tattoo the Earth" tour on Friday, July 21, 2000. Times-Tribune File Mark Fairchild, left, owner of Mark's Tattoos, shows a new tattoo to Scott Alderman, organizer of the "Tattoo the Earth" tour, Friday, July 21, 2000 on Montage Mountain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) 1 hr Cardinals 3,650
Pills,opiates and others Jun 18 Pillz 1
Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) May 31 Al Busillo 4
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
Dickson Stove (Mar '07) May '17 Rachel 22
Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14) May '17 annacarl 3
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,661 • Total comments across all topics: 282,082,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC