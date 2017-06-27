Three charged in cop's death can't get fair trial here, attorney says
Two years after the death of a Scranton police officer, the "charged atmosphere" it created has not dissipated and the three teens charged in his death cannot get a fair trial here, an attorney for one of the defendants argued Tuesday. The only recourse 19-year-olds Isiah Edwards, Tanner Curtis and Nasiir Jones have is to move the trial to another county, Edwards' public defender, Robert Trichilo, said.
