Then & Now: Wyoming House
Then circa 1875: In 1851, George Scranton opened the Liggett's Gap railroad and soon realized the town needed a showpiece hotel to house extra visitors drawn by the railroad. The Wyoming House, opened by John C. Burgess in 1852, fulfilled this task.
