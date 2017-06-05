Suspect identified in Scranton bank robbery
A 51-year-old homeless man is wanted for robbing a bank in downtown Scranton on Monday morning, city police said. The city police department obtained arrest warrants for Joseph J. Dering for the robbery at Citizens Savings Bank on the 100 block of Wyoming Avenue shortly before 10 a.m., police said.
