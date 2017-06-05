Supermarket employee kills 3 co-workers, self in store spree
A supermarket employee brought two guns to work overnight Thursday, blocked the store's entrances and exits so no one could flee and fatally shot three fellow employees before turning the weapon on himself, Pennsylvania state police said. State police say it remains unclear why 24-year-old Randy Stair, of Dallas, shot the others and himself in a Weis Market shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.
