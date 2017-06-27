St. Rita says farewell to IHM Sisters...

St. Rita says farewell to IHM Sisters after 91 years

Congregants at St. Rita said farewell to Sister Mary Lambert and Sister Michael Marie during a Mass at the church on June 25. Also present during the Mass were Sister Ellen Maroney, Deacon George Evans and Father George Gannon. Congregants at St. Rita said farewell to Sister Mary Lambert and Sister Michael Marie during a Mass at the church on June 25. Also present during the Mass were Sister Ellen Maroney, Deacon George Evans and Father George Gannon.

