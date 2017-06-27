St. Rita says farewell to IHM Sisters after 91 years
Congregants at St. Rita said farewell to Sister Mary Lambert and Sister Michael Marie during a Mass at the church on June 25. Also present during the Mass were Sister Ellen Maroney, Deacon George Evans and Father George Gannon. Congregants at St. Rita said farewell to Sister Mary Lambert and Sister Michael Marie during a Mass at the church on June 25. Also present during the Mass were Sister Ellen Maroney, Deacon George Evans and Father George Gannon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dundalk Eagle.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Jun 25
|Fitzgerald
|3,649
|Pills,opiates and others
|Jun 18
|Pillz
|1
|Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|4
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|Dickson Stove (Mar '07)
|May '17
|Rachel
|22
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|May '17
|annacarl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC