St. Lukea s Father Tom, 66, dies
Rev. Tom McLaughlin, the longtime priest of the Church of St. Luke in the heart of Stroudsburg, and an influential leader in the community, died Tuesday after a long illness. McLaughlin held his last mass in March 2015, taking a leave of absence following his declining health.
