Small Saturday concert in Scranton features ancient Chinese music
Under a banner of chandeliers, a local musician played traditional Chinese music on an ancient instrument Saturday in the great hall of a stately Hill Section home. In a style similar to that of 17th and 18th century European salons, where artists and musicians performed for small crowds in the homes of society's elites, Saturday's quaint concert brought Kathy Wang and her husband, Greg Dolhy, both of Moscow, to the Rossetti Estate and Trust for the Arts, where about a dozen guests enjoyed a musical mix of old and new.
