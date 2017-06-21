Sewer Sale Town Hall Meeting Set for Thursday
There will be town hall meeting this week in Scranton so residents can learn more about the sale of the city's sewer authority. The mayor said that meeting will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lackawanna College on Vine Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pills,opiates and others
|Jun 18
|Pillz
|1
|Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|4
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|Dickson Stove (Mar '07)
|May 24
|Rachel
|22
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|May '17
|annacarl
|3
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May '17
|Al Busillo
|10
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC