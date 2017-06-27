Scranton to pay down more debt

Scranton plans to use about $15 million from sewer sale proceeds to pay off old debt, Mayor Bill Courtright said Wednesday. The city will combine that amount and other funding sources to eliminate $19 million in debt bonds incurred in 2003, city Business Administrator David Bulzoni said during a press conference the mayor held in his office at City Hall.

