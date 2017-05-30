Scranton teen's attorney wants case of...

Scranton teen's attorney wants case o...

An attorney for one of three teenagers charged in the death of a northeastern Pennsylvania police officer who fell 15 feet while chasing them says county prosecutors should be barred from the case because of social media posts made by a former prosecutor. Public defender Robert Trichilo alleges that the posts by former Lackawanna County assistant district attorney Gene Talerico inflamed public sentiment against Isiah Edwards, and he wants the state attorney general's office to handle the case, The Times-Tribune reported.

