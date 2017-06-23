Scranton School District under State's 'Financial Watch'
The Scranton School District has landed on a list of financially struggling districts and will now have state oversight from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Scranton schools being placed on "financial watch" means officials with the Department of Education will have oversight of the district's finances and future budgets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|11 hr
|Knaz216
|3,648
|Pills,opiates and others
|Jun 18
|Pillz
|1
|Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|4
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|Dickson Stove (Mar '07)
|May '17
|Rachel
|22
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|May '17
|annacarl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC