Scranton mayor to hold town hall meeting to explain sewer sale
Hoping to clear the air about the $195 million sale of the Scranton sewer system to a water company, Mayor Bill Courtright will hold a town hall meeting Thursday to explain the transaction. The town hall meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lackawanna College's auditorium on Vine Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|4
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|Dickson Stove (Mar '07)
|May 24
|Rachel
|22
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|May '17
|annacarl
|3
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May '17
|Al Busillo
|10
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May '17
|The real mfa
|3,647
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC