Scranton hometown heroes Captain Wea re Sinking set to release new album

19 hrs ago Read more: Weekender

After a four-year gap that had fans chomping at the bit, Scranton natives Captain We're Sinking will release their sophomore album, "King of No Man," on June 23. Guitarist and vocalist Bobby Barnett attributed the gap to their first record, "The Future is Cancelled," being released around the same time he began working toward a degree in education ... (more)

