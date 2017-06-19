Scranton double pensioners sue to reg...

Scranton double pensioners sue to regain benefits

Scranton retirees who were stripped of double pension benefits they received for more than a decade filed a new court action seeking to force the city and nonuniform pension board to restore the additional money. A recently filed lawsuit , on behalf of 22 retirees, claims several ordinances passed in 2003 obligate the pension board to continue paying the excess benefits.

