Scranton double pensioners sue to regain benefits
Scranton retirees who were stripped of double pension benefits they received for more than a decade filed a new court action seeking to force the city and nonuniform pension board to restore the additional money. A recently filed lawsuit , on behalf of 22 retirees, claims several ordinances passed in 2003 obligate the pension board to continue paying the excess benefits.
