Scranton councilman sues pension boar...

Scranton councilman sues pension board to recoup double pensions

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times-Tribune

A Scranton councilman and retired clerical worker filed a lawsuit against the city's nonuniform pension board seeking to recoup roughly $3 million in double pension benefits that were improperly paid to certain employees who retired in 2002. Councilman Pat Rogan and retiree Angela Sulla allege the pension board violated its duty to ensure the fund is properly managed when it began paying double benefits to 35 retirees in 2003, despite the fact the perk was not properly authorized by council and the pension board never voted to approve the increases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) May 31 Al Busillo 4
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
Dickson Stove (Mar '07) May 24 Rachel 22
Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14) May '17 annacarl 3
News DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08) May '17 Al Busillo 10
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) May '17 The real mfa 3,647
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,979 • Total comments across all topics: 281,843,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC