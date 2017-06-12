Scranton councilman sues pension board to recoup double pensions
A Scranton councilman and retired clerical worker filed a lawsuit against the city's nonuniform pension board seeking to recoup roughly $3 million in double pension benefits that were improperly paid to certain employees who retired in 2002. Councilman Pat Rogan and retiree Angela Sulla allege the pension board violated its duty to ensure the fund is properly managed when it began paying double benefits to 35 retirees in 2003, despite the fact the perk was not properly authorized by council and the pension board never voted to approve the increases.
