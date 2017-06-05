Scranton city financial consultant updates chamber on recovery
Scranton Mayor Bill CourtA right and his administration have resolved the city's main fiscal problems and set a course toward full recovery, the mayor's financial consultant told a business group Friday. In an hourlong presentation to the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce , city financial adviser Henry Amoroso of HJA Strategies explained the three main fiscal problems that the mayor faced upon taking office at the start of 2014 and the recovery plan Amoroso helped chart.
