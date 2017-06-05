Protection order against Pennsylvania lawmaker withdrawn
A temporary protection order against a Pennsylvania state lawmaker whose wife alleged that he hit her in the head has been withdrawn by mutual agreement. The Times-Tribune reports that the order issued May 19 against Democratic Rep. Kevin Haggerty was withdrawn in Lackawanna County Court.
