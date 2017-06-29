Police: Woman hits husband, son with car; husband charged with assault
A Scranton woman faces aggravated assault charges after Scranton police say she hit her estranged husband and their son with her car. Hours later, her husband was in custody after police said he assaulted the man who bailed her out of jail.
