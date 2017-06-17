N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:06:17 09:40:55
Scranton Police officer Scott Stelmak does a demonstration with Scranton Police K9 Gunner following the Scranton Police K9 5K run on the Lackawanna Heritage Trail in Scranton on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer CHRISTOPHER DOLAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Gregory Sica, 5, wears his police officer costume as he runs with Timothy Sica of Moscow during the Scranton Police K9 Unit 5K on the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail in Scranton on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pills,opiates and others
|1 hr
|Pillz
|1
|Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|4
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|Dickson Stove (Mar '07)
|May 24
|Rachel
|22
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|May '17
|annacarl
|3
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May '17
|Al Busillo
|10
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC