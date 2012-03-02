Answers from current and former leaders of the Scranton Sewer Authority plant have not flowed as readily as the wastewater at the South Scranton treatment plant, which is now owned and operated by Pennsylvania American Water Co. Pennsylvania American Water, which bought the Scranton-Dunmore sewer system in December for $195 million, has added an element of farce to the ongoing lack of transparency surrounding the deal.

