PEL hearing on 3-year exit plan for Scranton to shed Act 47 label of financially distressed

From left, Jim Rose of the State Department of Community and Economic Development; and from the Pennsylvania Economy League, Matt Domines, Lynne Shedlock, and Gerald Cross listen to concerned residents during Pennsylvania Economy League's hearing on the 3-year exit plan for Scranton to shed Act 47 distressed status at Scranton City Hall on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Jake Danna Stevens / Staff Photographer Gerald Cross listens to concerned residents during Pennsylvania Economy League's hearing on the 3-year exit plan for Scranton to shed Act 47 distressed status at Scranton City Hall on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.