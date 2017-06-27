Pass a budget that sustainably funds our schools: Luann Henehan Lord
Public education in Pennsylvania is headed for big trouble unless we can convince our state officials to put aside partisan politics, put the needs of our young people first and put money into funding our schools. Our public schools need money and they need it now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|17 hr
|Cardinals
|3,650
|Pills,opiates and others
|Jun 18
|Pillz
|1
|Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|4
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May '17
|Hehehehe
|10
|Dickson Stove (Mar '07)
|May '17
|Rachel
|22
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|May '17
|annacarl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC