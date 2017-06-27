Pass a budget that sustainably funds ...

Pass a budget that sustainably funds our schools: Luann Henehan Lord

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Public education in Pennsylvania is headed for big trouble unless we can convince our state officials to put aside partisan politics, put the needs of our young people first and put money into funding our schools. Our public schools need money and they need it now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) 17 hr Cardinals 3,650
Pills,opiates and others Jun 18 Pillz 1
Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) May 31 Al Busillo 4
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May '17 Hehehehe 10
Dickson Stove (Mar '07) May '17 Rachel 22
Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14) May '17 annacarl 3
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,856 • Total comments across all topics: 282,099,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC