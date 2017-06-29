Nightlife in Wilkes-Barre, June 29 to July 5
The Bog, 341 Adams Ave., Scranton: Surf's Up! The Inaugural Electric City Boogie with DJs Just Boogie and Samuel Niles Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby, The Luongo Brothers Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: RC Smith, Michael Aronin and Scott Bruce Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: RC Smith, Michael Aronin and Scott Bruce We welcome user discussion on our site, under the following guidelines: To comment you must first create a profile and sign-in with a verified DISQUS account or social network ID. Sign up here.
