Neighbors Remember 8-year-old Killed in Scranton Crash

Scranton police say Linette Villa, 28, and her two daughters - Andrea Morales, 8, and Gilianys Morales, 6 - were the ones involved in the crash that happened on the North Scranton Expressway on Sunday around 3:30 p.m. The mom and 6-year-old were badly hurt. 8-year-old Andrea died after being rushed to the hospital.

