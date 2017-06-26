Neighbors Remember 8-year-old Killed in Scranton Crash
Scranton police say Linette Villa, 28, and her two daughters - Andrea Morales, 8, and Gilianys Morales, 6 - were the ones involved in the crash that happened on the North Scranton Expressway on Sunday around 3:30 p.m. The mom and 6-year-old were badly hurt. 8-year-old Andrea died after being rushed to the hospital.
