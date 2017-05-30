NBC News segment reviews Scranton's coal mining past
A national news crew visited the Electric City earlier in the day for a piece exploring the future of coal mining in the context of President Donald Trump's Thursday withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Climate Accord. While the segment referred to Lackawanna County as "coal country," locals interviewed by NBC weren't optimistic about the prospect of the coal industry's return.
