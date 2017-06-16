Man guilty of assaulting wife after dreaming shea
A Pennsylvania man who tried to strangle his wife after he woke up from a dream in which she was cheating on him has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and other charges. Man guilty of assaulting wife after dreaming she cheated A Pennsylvania man who tried to strangle his wife after he woke up from a dream in which she was cheating on him has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and other charges.
