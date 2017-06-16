Man guilty of assaulting wife after d...

Man guilty of assaulting wife after dreaming shea

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: York Dispatch

A Pennsylvania man who tried to strangle his wife after he woke up from a dream in which she was cheating on him has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and other charges. Man guilty of assaulting wife after dreaming she cheated A Pennsylvania man who tried to strangle his wife after he woke up from a dream in which she was cheating on him has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and other charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) May 31 Al Busillo 4
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
Dickson Stove (Mar '07) May 24 Rachel 22
Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14) May '17 annacarl 3
News DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08) May '17 Al Busillo 10
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) May '17 The real mfa 3,647
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,834,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC