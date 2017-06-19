Man charged in violent May assault
Scranton police detectives used surveillance video and taxi records to track down and charge a 30-year-old man in connection to a violent robbery last month, police said. Police said Tyran Dowdell, 316 N. Hyde Park Ave., Scranton, and three other men set upon two night club patrons as they left a Linden Street bar on May 5. Police believe Dowdell beat one victim while others beat and robbed the second victim.
