Judge denies work release for street light scammer
A Northampton County senior judge denied work release Friday for one of two men convicted of taking $832,000 for street lights they failed to deliver to Bethlehem Township . Robert Kearns asked for permission to take a landscaping job to start paying back the money handed over more than 10 year ago to his company, Municipal Energy Managers.
