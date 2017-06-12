Jason Dominick seeks new trial in Bonacci murder
Jason Dominick is seeking a new trial for the 2013 shooting death of Frank Bonacci, arguing newly discovered evidence proves he could not have been the shooter. Dominick, 27, of Scranton, was convicted in May 2014 of third-degree murder and conspiracy and sentenced to 40 to 80 years in prison for fatally shooting Bonacci as the pair rode in a car with Dominick's co-defendant, Neil Pal of Scranton, in July 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|4
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|Dickson Stove (Mar '07)
|May 24
|Rachel
|22
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|May 15
|annacarl
|3
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May 14
|Al Busillo
|10
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May '17
|The real mfa
|3,647
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC