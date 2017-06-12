Jason Dominick seeks new trial in Bonacci murder

Jason Dominick is seeking a new trial for the 2013 shooting death of Frank Bonacci, arguing newly discovered evidence proves he could not have been the shooter. Dominick, 27, of Scranton, was convicted in May 2014 of third-degree murder and conspiracy and sentenced to 40 to 80 years in prison for fatally shooting Bonacci as the pair rode in a car with Dominick's co-defendant, Neil Pal of Scranton, in July 2013.

