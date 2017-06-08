In Your Neighborhood

The annual Pet Expo held at the Kingston Armory benefits the SPCA of Luzerne County. It's a 2-day Pet Expo June 24 & 25, both days from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The event features a rabies/microchip clinic, with businesses and vendors who provide animal products and services.

