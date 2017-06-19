In the colleges/ military
Austin Henderson, of Sparta, has been named to the president's list at The State University of New York at Potsdam. Caley Marie Mikesell, of Newton, has been awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
