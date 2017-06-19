Hospitals, synagogue trip over each o...

Hospitals, synagogue trip over each other in expansion plan

15 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

Commonwealth Health's plans to connect its two Scranton hospitals once included simplifying a long-standing parking arrangement between Moses Taylor Hospital and one of its neighbors. However, talks of a land swap between Temple Israel of Scranton and its hospital neighbor fell apart when neither could come to an agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

