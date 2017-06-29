'Here comes a high-speed chase' - Wit...

'Here comes a high-speed chase' - Witnesses Recall Pocono Police Pursuit

State police arrested Nicholas Bell, 29, from Scranton. Troopers say he led them on a chase from Interstate 80 to the road in front of the new barracks near Stroudsburg, and the dramatic ending was caught on camera.

