Harveys Lake zoning board continues hearing on proposed floating restaurant
Edye Schneider of Scranton gestures toward an artistA a a s rendering of a floating restaurant on HarveyA a a s Lake during a HarveyA a a s Lake zoning board hearing on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Schneider is seeking approval to build the floating restaurant on the lake.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer HARVEYS LAKE - The fate of a floating restaurant in Harveys Lake proposed by a Lackawanna County native is unclear following a contentious zoning hearing Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|4
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|Dickson Stove (Mar '07)
|May 24
|Rachel
|22
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|May 15
|annacarl
|3
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May 14
|Al Busillo
|10
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May '17
|The real mfa
|3,647
|Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen...
|May '17
|Ben James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC