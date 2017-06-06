Greek Food Festival Back for Another Year
A tradition that has been going on for almost 50 years, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Greek Festival is back, and there are more reasons that one people wait all year round for this week. "I come back every year because of the baklava.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|4
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|Dickson Stove (Mar '07)
|May 24
|Rachel
|22
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|May 15
|annacarl
|3
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May 14
|Al Busillo
|10
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May '17
|The real mfa
|3,647
|Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen...
|May '17
|Ben James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC