Four districts exceed averages in ann...

Four districts exceed averages in annual Grading Our Schools report

21 hrs ago

THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE Dallas School District was ranked in the top two in all students tested in the region through sixth grade. Abington Heights, Crestwood, Dallas and Delaware Valley outperformed 34 others in Northeast Pennsylvania, Times-Shamrock Newspapers' 17th annual analysis of academic performance found.

Scranton, PA

