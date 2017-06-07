Former Giant Floor Warehouse to be Se...

Former Giant Floor Warehouse to be Senior Apartments

Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

It's new life for an old building in Scranton and it comes from a familiar name. John Basalyga, owner of the Marketplace at Steamtown, now has plans to renovate a warehouse on Meadow Avenue.

