Festival Preview: Camp Bisco 2017

Festival Preview: Camp Bisco 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Outloud

Are you into the idea of floating down a lazy river or sliding down a water funnel as some of the biggest names in electro-jam music perform mere feet away from you? Does the concept of spending three days partying at a ski resort in the beautiful Poconos Mountains sound like something you might enjoy? These ideas may sound almost mythical in the mainstream music festival circuit, but Camp Bisco is the furthest thing from a "typical" festival. This year, Camp Bisco takes place from July 13-15 at Montage Mountain ski resort, a winter getaway on the outskirts of Scranton, PA, that transforms into the ultimate music venue for one of the Northeast's most distinctive festivals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Outloud.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pills,opiates and others Sun Pillz 1
Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) May 31 Al Busillo 4
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
Dickson Stove (Mar '07) May 24 Rachel 22
Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14) May '17 annacarl 3
News DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08) May '17 Al Busillo 10
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,874 • Total comments across all topics: 281,897,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC