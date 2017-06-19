Festival Preview: Camp Bisco 2017

Are you into the idea of floating down a lazy river or sliding down a water funnel as some of the biggest names in electro-jam music perform mere feet away from you? Does the concept of spending three days partying at a ski resort in the beautiful Poconos Mountains sound like something you might enjoy? These ideas may sound almost mythical in the mainstream music festival circuit, but Camp Bisco is the furthest thing from a "typical" festival. This year, Camp Bisco takes place from July 13-15 at Montage Mountain ski resort, a winter getaway on the outskirts of Scranton, PA, that transforms into the ultimate music venue for one of the Northeast's most distinctive festivals.

