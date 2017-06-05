Exit' isn't same thing as success
Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright claims the city government is ready to shed the officially distressed city label that it has carried since 1992. But whether the city government leaves the distressed city process now or in three years, as recommended by the state-designated recovery coordinator, the Pennsylvania Economy League, its "exit" should not be taken as a synonym for success.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|4
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|Dickson Stove (Mar '07)
|May 24
|Rachel
|22
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|May 15
|annacarl
|3
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May 14
|Al Busillo
|10
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May '17
|The real mfa
|3,647
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC