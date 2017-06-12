Element Music Festival Announces 2017 Artists At Large

The 2017 Element Music Festival will be held at Snug Lake Amphitheatre in Princeton, British Columbia on August 3 - 6. Organizers have confirmed three Artists At Large who will be participating in the second annual event. Dead & Company bassist Oteil Burbridge , steel guitar specialist Roosevelt Collier and sitarist/multi-instrumentalist Naryan Padmanabha will appear throughout the weekend as Artists At Large.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.