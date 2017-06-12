Ducklings rescued by Blakely police
A gunman robbed a dollar store Monday morning in the Green Ridge Plaza and fired two shots at the store owner who pursued him, Scranton police said. A Scranton police officer intending to protect a woman from abuse ended up needing to defend himself from the man the woman feared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|4
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|Dickson Stove (Mar '07)
|May 24
|Rachel
|22
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|May 15
|annacarl
|3
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May 14
|Al Busillo
|10
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May '17
|The real mfa
|3,647
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC