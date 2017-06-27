Decomposed body found at Pennsylvania...

Decomposed body found at Pennsylvania B&B

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WPXI

HONESDALE, Pa. - The badly decomposed body of an elderly guest was found last week in a room at a Pennsylvania bed and breakfast, and investigators in the case said that the woman had been dead for "weeks or months."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) 22 hr Cardinals 3,650
Pills,opiates and others Jun 18 Pillz 1
Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) May 31 Al Busillo 4
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May '17 Hehehehe 10
Dickson Stove (Mar '07) May '17 Rachel 22
Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14) May '17 annacarl 3
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,900 • Total comments across all topics: 282,103,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC