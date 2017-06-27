Decomposed body found at Pennsylvania B&B
HONESDALE, Pa. - The badly decomposed body of an elderly guest was found last week in a room at a Pennsylvania bed and breakfast, and investigators in the case said that the woman had been dead for "weeks or months."
