Curtain Call: local high school productions honored by ESTA awards

On Tuesday, June 6, Excellence in School Theatre Arts awarded students, directors and other staff involved with fall and spring high school productions during a ceremony at the Creative and Performing Arts Academy of NEPA at the Ritz Theater in downtown Scranton. ESTA judges - comprised of independent theater professionals - attended performances at eight schools: Abington Heights High School , Lakeland Junior-Senior High School , Mid Valley Secondary Center , Old Forge Junior-Senior High School , Riverside Junior-Senior High School , Scranton High School , Valley View High School and West Scranton High School .

