Curtain Call: local high school productions honored by ESTA awards
On Tuesday, June 6, Excellence in School Theatre Arts awarded students, directors and other staff involved with fall and spring high school productions during a ceremony at the Creative and Performing Arts Academy of NEPA at the Ritz Theater in downtown Scranton. ESTA judges - comprised of independent theater professionals - attended performances at eight schools: Abington Heights High School , Lakeland Junior-Senior High School , Mid Valley Secondary Center , Old Forge Junior-Senior High School , Riverside Junior-Senior High School , Scranton High School , Valley View High School and West Scranton High School .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|4
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|Dickson Stove (Mar '07)
|May 24
|Rachel
|22
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|May 15
|annacarl
|3
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May 14
|Al Busillo
|10
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May '17
|The real mfa
|3,647
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC