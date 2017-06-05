COLTS leases buses from Lancaster, Berks to supplement fleet
JASON FARMER / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER COLTS' oldest buses are mostly blue and white with dashes of red or pink on some. After several breakdowns of older buses in recent weeks, the County of Lackawanna County Transit System leased three buses for $1 each from the South Central Transit Authority that serves Lancaster and Berks counties.
