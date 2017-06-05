Closure of treehouse at Nay Aug Park in Scranton likely to last through summer
The closure of the popular David Wenzel Treehouse at Nay Aug Park in Scranton may extend into fall, city officials said. Repairs - the costs yet unknown - may get expensive, and it is not clear where the money would come from, but the treehouse will get fixed and will reopen, said Mayor Bill Courtright.
