City pension mess doubles the chutzpah

City pension mess doubles the chutzpah

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

Whether it's incompetence, preferential politics, a cavalier attitude about other people's money - or some combination of all three - the ongoing pension scandal in Scranton demonstrates why the city government has carried a "distressed" label for the last quarter century. City workers who were not eligible for an early-retirement benefit created in 2002 received the benefit anyway, at a cost to the failing pension plan of at least $2 million over 14 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pills,opiates and others Jun 18 Pillz 1
Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) May 31 Al Busillo 4
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
Dickson Stove (Mar '07) May 24 Rachel 22
Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14) May '17 annacarl 3
News DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08) May '17 Al Busillo 10
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,339 • Total comments across all topics: 281,971,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC