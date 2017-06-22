City pension mess doubles the chutzpah

Whether it's incompetence, preferential politics, a cavalier attitude about other people's money - or some combination of all three - the ongoing pension scandal in Scranton demonstrates why the city government has carried a "distressed" label for the last quarter century. City workers who were not eligible for an early-retirement benefit created in 2002 received the benefit anyway, at a cost to the failing pension plan of at least $2 million over 14 years.

